Jeon Yeo Been And Jung Jinyoung Dish On Their Chemistry In Upcoming Drama 'Ms. Incognito'

Jeon Yeo Been and Jung Jinyoung have expressed confidence in their upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito”!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Jung Jinyoung will star as Jeon Dong Min, a single father raising his young son while running a strawberry farm. The exciting chemistry between Kim Young Ran, a woman who must deceive everyone, and Jeon Dong Min, a man who trusts no one, will get viewers’ hearts racing.

Praising her co-star, Jeon Yeo Been remarked, “Jinyoung’s character Dong Min is kind, honest, and responsible. Every time we filmed together, I kept thinking that in that sense, Jinyoung was a perfect fit for the character of Dong Min.”

She went on to recall, “Jinyoung and I said to one another on set, ‘I think our drama will end up being really good!’ I think the reason we often made these kinds of declarations of anticipation was because we were so excited and having so much fun during filming.”

Jung Jinyoung echoed the sentiment, sharing, “Jeon Yeo Been and I really talk a lot about the drama. We’re always saying to each other that ‘Ms. Incognito’ is so good. That’s how much we’re genuinely looking forward to it.”

He also spoke enthusiastically about their teamwork on set, revealing, “When we’re discussing scenes, Jeon Yeo Been sometimes suggests first, ‘I’ll try doing it this way.’ She makes it easy for the other actor to act comfortably, which allowed me to focus more on my own acting and feel more at ease.”

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

Watch Now

Source (1)