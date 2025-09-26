Lee Young Ae's Fate Rests In Kim Young Kwang's Hands In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Will Kim Young Kwang remain loyal to Lee Young Ae after learning her secret in “Walking on Thin Ice”?

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is a new emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

On the previous episode of “Walking on Thin Ice,” Kang Eun Soo was able to make a large sum of money during just the first night of her partnership with Lee Kyung. However, Lee Kyung soon came to the shocking realization that the drugs brought to him by Eun Soo were identical to the ones lost by the drug trafficking organization Phantom.

In newly released stills from the next episode of the drama, Lee Kyung drives Eun Soo’s daughter Soo Ah (Kim Si Ah) home after school. Eun Soo, who was on her way home after work, is shocked to see Soo Ah getting out of her teacher’s car. She also becomes nervous that Soo Ah will catch on to the fact that her relationship with Lee Kyung goes beyond that of an ordinary teacher and parent.

Later, Eun Soo and Lee Kyung are seen at a subway station using hats, a mask, and a scarf to hide their identities. Eun Soo clutches her Boston bag as she anxiously scans her surroundings, visibly worried that she could be caught at any moment.

However, another set of stills shows a determined Eun Soo heading to the police station with the bag in hand, piquing curiosity about the change in her mindset.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung finds himself at the center of the missing bag case due to Eun Soo’s deceiving him about the source of the drugs. As he attempts to secretly get in touch with someone at the subway station, it remains to be seen what his true goal is and whether Eun Soo’s secret is safe in his hands.

Finally, detective Jang Tae Goo (Park Yong Woo) and Choi Kyung Do (Kwon Ji Woo) return to Eun Soo’s home to search for the missing bag. Jang Tae Goo’s confident expression as they pick up the pace of their investigation suggests that a hidden truth will soon come to light.

The third episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” will air on September 27 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

