Kang Tae Oh Is Lee Sun Bin's Blind Date Gone Horribly Wrong In 'To The Moon'

On the next episode of “To the Moon,” Kang Tae Oh will make a cameo as Lee Sun Bin’s unforgettable blind date!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

On the first two episodes of “To the Moon,” Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin) and Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) crossed paths several times over three years through a series of chaotic encounters. The two first met during Da Hae’s job interview, when she was stung by a bee, and they later ran into another again when Da Hae got stuck in Ham Ji Woo’s massage chair. The second episode of the drama ended with an even more memorable incident: a drunken headbutt between an angry Da Hae and an unprepared Ham Ji Woo.

Newly released stills from the upcoming third episode of the drama offer a sneak peek of Kang Tae Oh’s special appearance. Kang Tae Oh, who previously starred opposite Lee Sun Bin in the drama “The Potato Lab,” will be playing Jung Da Hae’s blind date.

In the first set of stills, there is palpable romantic tension between Jung Da Hae and her blind date, whose physical proximity is noticeably close for two people who have just met.

However, things soon take a dramatic turn for the worse when Da Hae’s blind date winds up in the hospital, glaring resentfully at her with a bandage on his head.

Ham Ji Woo then ominously appears with his signature smirk, leaving Da Hae speechless and frozen in place as she stares at him in shock.

The “To the Moon” production team teased, “In Episode 3, Da Hae, Ham Ji Woo, and Da Hae’s blind date all come face to face in one place. You can safely look forward to the refreshing fun and entertainment brought about by their encounter.”

“Because of his friendship with Lee Sun Bin, Kang Tae Oh agreed to make a special appearance without hesitation,” they continued. “He displayed exceptional chemistry with not only Lee Sun Bin but also Kim Young Dae, and although his appearance was brief, he left a powerful impression. We’re sincerely grateful to Kang Tae Oh, who came at a moment’s notice and gave an amazing performance.”

To catch Kang Tae Oh’s cameo, tune in to the next episode of “To the Moon” on September 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

