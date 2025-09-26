THE BOYZ Cancels Macau And Taipei Concerts + Announces End Of Tour

THE BOYZ has canceled the upcoming Macau and Taipei stops of their “THE BLAZE” world tour.

On September 25, THE BOYZ’s agency ONE HUNDRED announced that the group’s “THE BLAZE” concerts in Macau and Taipei, which were scheduled to be held on October 11 and 25 respectively, would no longer be taking place.

The agency also stated that, while the original tour announcement for “THE BLAZE” teased the addition of “more cities,” the tour would now be ending with the upcoming Jakarta concert on November 8.

ONE HUNDRED’s full English announcement is as follows: