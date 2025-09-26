Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, And Joo Jong Hyuk Stun With Hilarious And Shocking Makeovers In “Confidence Queen”

“Confidence Queen” has shared glimpses of our con artist trio’s transformations in the upcoming episodes!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

In the upcoming Episodes 7 and 8, Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Go Ho will once again shock viewers with their jaw-dropping transformations, heightening anticipation for the new episodes.

First up, Yoon Yi Rang showcases polar-opposite looks as a tacky widow and a naïve countryside girl while taking down a villain in the beauty industry. As a recently widowed woman, she dons a flashy blue satin blouse, bright red lipstick, and a gaudy accent, exuding zero elegance. In stark contrast, she transforms into Choi Eun Seol, a simple village girl, with a bare face, round glasses, unstyled hair, and a rustic dialect—creating a completely different image.

James also shines with his masterful disguises. Playing two drastically different roles, he first appears as the widow’s spoiled stepson, oozing over-the-top charm in a leopard-print fur coat, red hair, leather outfit, and flashy accessories. He then undergoes an even more shocking transformation as Mr. Grey, a magazine editor, complete with thick round glasses, prominent buck teeth, and a bob haircut.

Meanwhile, Myung Gu Ho takes on his first-ever cross-dressing role, drawing attention as “Mask Girl,” a glamorous beauty influencer. With a bright yellow fur jacket, a mini skirt, a flawless hime cut, and idol-style makeup, he perfectly embodies a doll-like look. He then flips the script completely as Kim Jin Man, the head of a rural village tourism board, sporting a bare face and rustic Gangwon dialect, a transformation worlds apart from Mask Girl.

Despite having to pull off such extreme contrasts in the beauty-themed episodes, all three actors impressed with their versatility and focus, keeping the drama lively and engaging.

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on September 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

