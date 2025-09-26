Lee Se Young Joins Choo Young Woo In Talks For New Fantasy Romance Drama

Lee Se Young may be teaming up with Choo Young Woo for a new romance drama!

On September 26, EDaily reported that Lee Se Young is set to star in the upcoming drama “Long Vacation” (literal title).

In response to the report, a representative from her agency Fantagio shared, “’Long Vacation’ is one of the projects she is currently reviewing.”

“Long Vacation” is a heartwarming romance fantasy about Demon No. 3375, who comes to a seaside village in southern Korea on a reward vacation. There, he meets a human woman, falls in love, and discovers the beauty of human emotions, yet struggles with an identity crisis between being a demon and embracing love.

Lee Se Young has been offered the role of the female lead, a hotel room attendant. Previously, it was revealed that Choo Young Woo is in talks to play the male lead, the demon.

The drama is helmed by director Lee Jung Hyo of “Crash Landing on You,” “Doona!,” and more, and is penned by screenwriter Jung Hyun Jung of “I Need Romance” series, “Lovestruck in the City,” “Our Blooming Youth,” and more.

The drama is reportedly in discussions for release on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Se Young in “Motel California” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)