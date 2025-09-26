Lee Chae Min Announces Stops For First Asia Fan Meeting Tour “Chaem-into you”

Lee Chae Min is officially heading on his first-ever Asia fan meeting tour!

On September 26, Lee Chae Min’s agency announced that the 2025 Lee Chae Min fan meeting tour “Chaem-into you” will kick off in Seoul on October 24 and 25.

The tour will continue across major Asian cities including Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Chengdu, Taipei, and Tokyo.

The title “Chaem-into you”—a playful spin on “jump into you”—symbolizes the shared experience of Lee Chae Min and his fans immersing themselves in each other’s worlds.

As his first Asia fan meeting tour, fans can look forward to heartfelt interactions and diverse stages. Lee Chae Min is preparing special performances and fresh sides of himself that he has never showcased before, making the event an unforgettable experience for his supporters.

Further details and additional stops on the “Chaem-into you” tour will be revealed through Lee Chae Min’s Weverse community and official social media channels.

