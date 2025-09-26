Kim Se Jeong Is A Quick-Witted Merchant Skilled In Sales And Disguise In “Moon River”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled the first stills of Kim Se Jeong!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost his memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Kim Se Jeong plays Park Dal Yi, a sharp-witted merchant with exceptional business skills. She not only charms customers with her beauty and endearing dialect but also uses her playful way with words to tease and entice buyers—proving her natural-born knack for sales.

However, beneath her lively exterior lies a hidden past: Dal Yi has lost part of her memory. Even so, with her remarkable adaptability, she has become a quick-footed peddler, fully displaying her talents and thriving through her resilience.

The newly released photos highlight Dal Yi’s energetic spirit. Carrying a bundle larger than her own body and flashing a mischievous smile, she embodies the essence of a seasoned merchant.

Adding to her charm, Dal Yi takes on various disguises to boost her sales—donning women’s clothing to earn trust or transforming into a man with a beard and glasses for a more daring look. With her resourcefulness and ability to blend seamlessly into any situation, Dal Yi proves to be a multifaceted character whose vibrant presence will be a key highlight of the drama.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

