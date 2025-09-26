Park Ji Hu's Colorless World Begins To Change Through Drawing Club In “Spirit Fingers”

“Spirit Fingers” has unveiled the first stills of Park Ji Hu!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Park Ji Hu takes on the role of Song Woo Yeon, also known as “Baby Blue Finger.”

Song Woo Yeon is an ordinary high school student with no presence—colorless and invisible to those around her. Constantly compared to her older brother, a Seoul National University student, and her younger brother, a gifted prodigy, her self-esteem is at rock bottom. Giving up before even starting has become second nature to her.

However, her life takes a turn when she stumbles upon the drawing club “Spirit Fingers.” There, for the first time, she feels her heart race and begins a journey to discover her own true colors. The members of the group each pick their favorite color as a nickname, attaching “Finger” to the end. Woo Yeon chooses baby blue, earning her the nickname “Baby Blue Finger.”

The new stills capture key moments that hint at Woo Yeon’s transformation. In one, she wears a black padded jacket and backpack, her timid expression reflecting her colorless high school self. Another shows her clutching a notebook and pencil in deep concentration at the Spirit Fingers club, signaling her fresh start as “Baby Blue Finger.” Finally, a shot of Woo Yeon in her school uniform, smiling shyly with a pink hairpin in her hair, foreshadows the change already beginning within her.

“Spirit Fingers” is set to premiere on October 29 via TVING.

