Lee Jung Jae Hides From His Own Fame As Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Ji Hun, And Seo Ji Hye Enter The Picture In “Nice To Not Meet You”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has unveiled its first posters!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots and an award-winning political journalist obsessed with justice who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Lee Jung Jae takes on the role of Im Hyun Joon, a famous actor who dreams of becoming a romantic lead but has been pigeonholed into playing the same detective archetype over and over again. His claim to fame came through the hit “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” series, which cemented his place as a household name.

Lim Ji Yeon transforms into Wi Jung Shin, a journalist once hailed as a political desk ace and the youngest-ever recipient of a prestigious press award. After being ousted due to a massive corruption scandal, she suddenly finds herself reassigned to the entertainment desk, where her bumpy adjustment promises plenty of humor.

Kim Ji Hun plays Lee Jae Hyung, a former baseball player who is now the CEO of Sports Eunsung. Warm and kind to everyone yet single-minded when it comes to the woman he loves, Jae Hyung’s life takes a new turn after he meets Jung Shin.

Seo Ji Hye stars as Yoon Hwa Young, the youngest-ever department head in entertainment journalism at Sports Eunsung and Jae Hyung’s ex. Known for her razor-sharp words and unmatched eloquence, she is the only one capable of knocking Wi Jung Shin off balance. With her mix of cold rationality and gentle charisma, Hwa Young adds further complexity to the drama’s tangled relationships.

The first poster features Im Hyun Joon in his iconic role Kang Pil Gu, while the second group poster highlights the synergy between Im Hyun Joon, Wi Jung Shin, Lee Jae Hyung, and Yoon Hwa Young.

In the Kang Pil Gu poster, Hyun Joon is holding a pair of handcuffs and exuding a commanding presence. The tagline, “You can’t fix people—but I do,” adds intrigue to the character that defined his career.

Meanwhile, the group poster shows Hyun Joon hiding behind sunglasses in front of a massive Kang Pil Gu poster as though desperately trying to distance himself from his own legendary role. The caption, “I’m not Kang Pil Gu. I don’t know that man,” leaves viewers wondering why he’s so intent on escaping the role that makes him a nationally beloved actor.

Adding to the tension are Wi Jung Shin, Lee Jae Hyung, and Yoon Hwa Young, whose presence suggests an exciting collision of agendas. Jung Shin’s piercing gaze hints at her hunt for a scoop, Hwa Young’s sharp instincts radiate charisma, and Jae Hyung’s calm, watchful eyes suggest deeper motives. How their fates intertwine with Hyun Joon’s will be a key point of intrigue.

tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Nice To Not Meet You” is set to premiere in November.

