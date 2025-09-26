Cho Jun Young Is A Quirky Yet Pure-Hearted Student In “Spirit Fingers”

The upcoming drama “Spirit Fingers” has unveiled the first stills of Cho Jun Young!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance drama that follows young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Cho Jun Young plays Nam Ki Jung—better known as “Red Finger.” Nam Ki Jung is the embodiment of confidence and self-love: blessed with good looks and a great physique, quick to stand up against injustice, and known for his blunt honesty and unpredictable behavior that make his character uniquely charming. Though he may appear aloof and narcissistic on the outside, he is surprisingly simple and pure-hearted.

Having never faced hardship in his life, Ki Jung is a textbook narcissist and lifelong single who has never been interested in romance. Yet beneath his quirky reactions lies a sense of justice and honesty that adds to his playful appeal. Things begin to change when he meets Song Woo Yeon (Park Ji Hu), a girl who has just begun to dream, and he finds himself swept up in unfamiliar feelings.

The newly released stills capture Ki Jung’s contrasting sides: a soft, heart-fluttering gaze as he looks at Woo Yeon, a youthful freshness as he stands alone in a bright red school uniform, and a mischievous pose in a hanbok with a fan during the drawing club concept shoot.

“Spirit Fingers” is set to premiere on October 29 via TVING.

