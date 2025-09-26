Kim Min Ha Dishes On How She Prepared For Her Role Living In The '90s In Upcoming Drama 'Typhoon Family'

Upcoming drama “Typhoon Family” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Min Ha!

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.

Kim Min Ha plays Oh Mi Seon, a determined bookkeeper navigating life during the financial turmoil. As the eldest daughter carrying the responsibility of supporting her family, Mi Seon devotes herself to her work at Typhoon Company while pursuing her dream of becoming a career woman.

Speaking about preparing for her role set in the 1990s, Kim Min Ha shared, “It was my first time portraying a character from the 1990s, so I put a lot of effort into capturing the external appearance, speech patterns, and the values and mindset that were common during that era.”

To better understand the time period, Kim Min Ha sought out firsthand stories from adults who lived through the IMF crisis. “They told me, ‘It was incredibly tough, but we couldn’t fall apart because we had family to care for.’”

She added, “Thanks to the people who lived through that era, I’m able to tell this story today. That made me approach it with even more care and sincerity.”

The actress also revealed she contributed ideas to her character’s look: “The argyle knit sweater was something I personally suggested as Mi Seon’s favorite item. It worked well as office wear, reflected the mood of the time, and, most of all, conveyed warmth.”

Regarding Oh Mi Seon’s simple appearance and minimal makeup, she explained, “I saw her as someone who focuses more on work and family than on herself—slightly old-fashioned but simple. I tried to reflect that by keeping the styling as understated as possible.”

She even worked to adopt the speech and body language of the era. She remarked, “While filming, I naturally started speaking with a 1990s Seoul accent.” She continued, “Considering the conservative atmosphere of the time, I began with more reserved gestures. As Mi Seon finds her strength and resilience through hardships, I tried to show her gradually becoming bolder.”

Looking ahead, Kim Min Ha expressed her hopes for the drama, saying, “Every era has its crises. But the strength to rise again by discovering love and what truly matters—that never changes… I hope ‘Typhoon Family’ delivers that message of hope and connection.”

“Typhoon Family” will premiere on October 11 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

