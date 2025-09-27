Watch: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Young Kwang, Cha Eun Woo, And More Go On A Fun-Filled Trip Overseas In 'The First Ride' Trailer

The upcoming comedy movie “The First Ride” has released new posters and a trailer ahead of its premiere!

“The First Ride” is a chaotic comedy about longtime friends of 24 years who embark on their first trip abroad together.

Two new posters have been released for the film, each featuring the five main characters: Tae Jeong (Kang Ha Neul), Do Jin (Kim Young Kwang), Yeon Min (Cha Eun Woo), Geum Bok (Kang Young Seok), and Ok Shim (Han Sun Hwa).

The “promise” poster captures the pure-hearted pact the friends made in their youth to travel abroad together one day. Meanwhile, the “initial mindset” poster represents the group’s return to their roots, highlighting their determination to embrace their quirks and become the nation’s most lovable fools.

The accompanying trailer gives a sneak peek at the film’s offbeat humor and heartwarming friendships. In the video, the friends finally realize their long-held dream of traveling overseas, only to find themselves caught in a whirlwind of unexpected and hilarious adventures.

Watch the full trailer below!

“The First Ride” will premiere on October 29.

