3 Moments Of Heartwarming Friendship Between Kim Da Mi And Shin Ye Eun In 'A Hundred Memories'

The friendship on JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” is warming viewers’ hearts!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Here are three key moments that highlight their deep bond:

1. Kim Da Mi’s bold rescue at the roller rink

In a tense scene at the roller rink, Jong Hee found herself surrounded by playground bullies. Without hesitation, Young Rye leaped to her friend’s defense, hurling a fire extinguisher like a grenade to disperse the threat. Her daring, almost reckless courage not only saved Jong Hee but also added a refreshing burst of humor and energy to the story, perfectly capturing the dynamic synergy between the two friends.

2. Friendship stronger than family

When Young Rye’s mom underwent surgery for peritonitis, Jong Hee stepped up in an extraordinary way. She covered for Young Rye’s bus attendant duties, cared for her younger siblings, handled household chores, and even shared her class notes when Young Rye missed night school. Her thoughtfulness as a friend shone through, especially when Young Rye handed her a note from Jae Pil and Jong Hee carefully checked on her feelings first.

3. Sacrificing happiness for friendship

The complexity of their relationship deepened when Jong Hee began returning the interest of Jae Pil, Young Rye’s crush. Despite her own feelings, Young Rye chose to step back, encouraging Jong Hee to pursue happiness. She even offered to cover Jong Hee’s work shifts so she could spend more time with him. Young Rye —beautifully expressed her selfless desire for her friend’s joy, even if it meant sacrificing her own, with the heartfelt words: “I think I’ll give up on my right to pursue happiness because you also have the right to chase your own happiness. And the person I want to be happy after me is you.”

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on September 27 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the first four episodes of the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)