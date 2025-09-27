September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 27 to September 27.

Lim Young Woong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,275,105, marking a 13.18 percent increase in his score since August.

IVE shot to second place after seeing a staggering 170.17 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 7,528,740 for September.

Meanwhile, BTS took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 7,172,156.

BLACKPINK came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,840,068, and Kim Yong Bin rounded out the top five with a score of 3,667,615.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)