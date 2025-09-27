September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 27, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from August 27 to September 27.

Lim Young Woong topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,275,105, marking a 13.18 percent increase in his score since August.

IVE shot to second place after seeing a staggering 170.17 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 7,528,740 for September.

Meanwhile, BTS took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 7,172,156.

BLACKPINK came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,840,068, and Kim Yong Bin rounded out the top five with a score of 3,667,615.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lim Young Woong
  2. IVE
  3. BTS
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. Kim Yong Bin
  6. DAY6
  7. Park Jin Young
  8. Park Ji Hyeon
  9. Lee Chan Won
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. Park Seo Jin
  12. Cho Yong Pil
  13. ILLIT
  14. ZO ZAZZ
  15. Red Velvet
  16. i-dle
  17. TWICE
  18. KiiiKiii
  19. RIIZE
  20. Kang Daniel
  21. aespa
  22. EXO
  23. Young Tak
  24. Car, the Garden
  25. LE SSERAFIM
  26. Sung Si Kyung
  27. BIGBANG
  28. Red Velvet’s Joy
  29. TWS
  30. WOODZ

