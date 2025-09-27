'Queen Mantis' Heads Into Finale On Ratings Rise As 'My Youth' Enters Its 2nd Half

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” is heading into its finale on a ratings boost!

On September 26, the popular crime thriller enjoyed a slight increase in viewership ahead of its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “Queen Mantis” scored an average nationwide rating of 6.3 percent.

MBC’s new drama “To the Moon,” which airs in the same time slot, rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent for its third episode.

Finally, JTBC’s “My Youth” kicked off the second half of its run on average nationwide ratings of 1.5 percent and 2.1 percent for its seventh and eighth episodes.

