Lee Young Ae Desperately Pleads With Kim Young Kwang On Her Knees In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang’s partnership is already at risk of falling apart in “Walking on Thin Ice”!

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is a new emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

In the upcoming third episode of the drama, Kang Eun Soo urges Lee Kyung to make another deal with her in order to pay for her husband’s medical treatment. However, because Lee Kyung previously realized that the drugs Eun Soo brought him were the same as the ones lost by Phantom, he finds himself torn between his principles and his greed.

Newly released stills from the episode show Eun Soo desperately pleading with Lee Kyung on her knees. Lee Kyung, however, gazes coldly back at her with a stoic expression, making it hard to tell what he’s thinking.

Lee Kyung, who almost seems to have been waiting for this moment, then makes Eun Soo a dangerous proposal that leaves her feeling cornered. Eun Soo, who freezes after hearing his words, immediately does everything she can to change his mind.

To learn the fate of Eun Soo and Lee Kyung’s risky partnership, catch the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on September 27 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

