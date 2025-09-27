Kim Da Mi Debates Confessing Her Feelings To Heo Nam Jun In 'A Hundred Memories'

Will Kim Da Mi muster the courage to confess her feelings to Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories”?

Set in the 1980s, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

Previously on “A Hundred Memories,” Young Rye was about to confess her feelings to Jae Pil when he suddenly asked her to deliver a note with his contact information to Jong Hee. Jong Hee, who initially threw away the note because she was uninterested in Jae Pil, eventually found herself starting to develop feelings for him. But before she could come clean about her identity and the fact that she wasn’t really a high school student, Jong Hee ran into Jae Pil in her work uniform, revealing that she was actually a bus attendant.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Young Rye, Jong Hee, and Jae Pil ride bicycles together and spend some quality time outside. The images of the trio laughing together suggest that they have moved past any misunderstandings.

Later, when Young Rye and Jae Pil share a moment alone together, Young Rye falls deep in thought, suggesting that she is considering seizing the opportunity to confess her feelings.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team teased, “The three young people, who were unable to hide their feelings of attraction to one another even amidst their crossed wires, will get together once again for a special day. Please stay tuned to find out whether Young Rye, who is sitting alone with Jae Pil, will be able to be honest for once—and where the three characters’ love and friendship will lead.”

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on September 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on the first four episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

Watch Now

Source (1)