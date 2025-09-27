Go Hyun Jung Takes Kim Bo Ra's Place In The Killer's Clutches On 'Queen Mantis'

Go Hyun Jung will take Kim Bo Ra’s place in a dangerous situation during the finale of SBS’s “Queen Mantis”!

A remake of the French series “La Mante,” “Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller starring Go Hyun Jung as Jung Yi Shin, a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis” who brutally murdered five men 20 years ago and has been imprisoned ever since. When a new serial killer emerges, copying The Mantis’s distinctive style, the police approach Jung Yi Shin for her assistance in solving the case.

Jang Dong Yoon stars as Jung Yi Shin’s estranged son Cha Soo Yeol, a detective who has hated his mother all his life but suddenly finds himself working with her to solve the Mantis copycat murders.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Queen Mantis,” the shocking identity of the copycat murderer was revealed. The culprit turned out to be Seo Ara (Han Dong Hee), the friend of Cha Soo Yeol’s wife Lee Jung Yeon (Kim Bo Ra). Seo Ara was none other than Kang Yeon Joong, who had been abused as a child by one of Jung Yi Shin’s victims and who had taken on a new identity after undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

Seo Ara, who was actually the one to introduce Cha Soo Yeol and Lee Jung Yeon, kidnapped the pregnant Lee Jung Yeon when the police figured out that she was the killer. After taking Lee Jung Yeon to her hideout, Seo Ara demanded a hostage exchange: she would let Lee Jung Yeon go only if Jung Yi Shin came to replace her.

Jung Yi Shin readily agreed to go take Lee Jung Yeon’s place, raising the question of whether she was putting herself in danger for the sake of her son and daughter-in-law—or if she was using Seo Ara to gain her own freedom.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming series finale, Seo Ara holds a gun to the pregnant Lee Jung Yeon’s stomach and threatens to pull the trigger. The calm and composed Jung Yi Shin wears an unreadable expression, while Cha Soo Yeol’s sharp gaze highlights the tension of the situation.

A final photo captures Jung Yi Shin and Lee Jung Yeon passing one another during the hostage exchange. Lee Jung Yeon’s eyes, which are brimming with tears, widen in surprise as if Jung Yi Shin has just said something to her.

“In the final episode, the real reason for all of Jung Yi Shin’s behavior up until now will be revealed,” said the “Queen Mantis” production team. “How she feels about her son, Cha Soo Yeol, will also be revealed. As the story is heading towards its climax, the actors poured all of their energy into their passionate performances.”

The final episode of “Queen Mantis” will air on September 27 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

