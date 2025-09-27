Kim Young Dae And Lee Sun Bin Are Seconds Away From A Kiss In 'To The Moon'

MBC’s “To the Moon” has shared a sneak peek of a heart-stopping moment from its next episode!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

On the previous episode of “To the Moon,” it was revealed that Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) was the singer who had sung Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin)’s favorite song. As Ham Ji Woo’s music career had abruptly ended immediately after his debut, Jung Da Hae’s words praising his song were the first time he’d ever heard such sincere praise of his music.

Following this turning point in their relationship, Ham Ji Woo and Jung Da Hae are about to get a whole lot closer. In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the two are sitting across from one another in a karaoke room when Ham Ji Woo suddenly approaches her and corners her against the wall.

The palpable romantic tension between Jung Da Hae and Ham Ji Woo, who gazes at her with a serious expression as he watches her sing, raises the question of what has brought them so close together.

The “To the Moon” production team teased, “In Episode 4, which airs today (September 27), Da Hae and Dr. Ham’s relationship progresses quickly.”

“Da Hae and Dr. Ham will make viewers’ hearts race,” they continued. “Please look forward to the performances of Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae.”

The next episode of “To the Moon” will air on September 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

