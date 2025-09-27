BABYMONSTER's 'DRIP' Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 300 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has hit the 300 million mark with yet another music video!

On September 28 at around 2:58 a.m. KST, BABYMONSTER’s music video for their 2024 hit “DRIP” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube—making it their third music video to achieve the feat after “SHEESH” and “BATTER UP.”

BABYMONSTER first released the music video for “DRIP” on November 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over 10 months and 26 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “DRIP” again below: