'Queen Mantis' Ends On Ratings Rise As 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Gears Up For Finale

SBS’s “Queen Mantis” ended on a high note!

On September 27, the popular crime thriller enjoyed a significant rise in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Queen Mantis” scored an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent, marking a jump of over a full percentage point from its penultimate episode the night before. The “Queen Mantis” finale also achieved the drama’s highest ratings yet in the Seoul metropolitan area, where it earned an average rating of 7.9 percent.

MBC’s “To the Moon,” which airs in the same time slot as “Queen Mantis,” dipped to an all-time low of 1.2 percent for its fourth episode.

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty,” which has just one episode left in its run, took first place in its time slot across all channels ahead of its own series finale. The penultimate episode of the fantasy romance scored an average nationwide rating of 12.4 percent.

Meanwhile, TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen” climbed to its highest ratings yet, kicking off the second half of its run on a nationwide average of 1.8 percent.

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” rose to an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent for its third episode, while JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” earned a nationwide average of 4.0 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” successfully continued its reign as the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 13.7 percent.

Source (1) (2) (3)