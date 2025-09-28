KISS OF LIFE's Agency Shares Update + Warning Regarding Legal Action Against Sexual Harassment, False Rumors, And More
S2 Entertainment has issued a new statement and warning regarding its plans to protect KISS OF LIFE.
On September 27, the agency shared an update on recent legal action that it had taken against posts sexually harassing KISS OF LIFE’s Natty. S2 Entertainment also warned that it would continue to monitor and take legal action against the spreading of false information, deepfakes, and more.
The agency’s full English statement is as follows: