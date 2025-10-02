3 K-Dramas About Second Chances To Watch If You Loved 'My Troublesome Star' 

When life becomes too much to carry, it is easy to lose one’s path. Nonetheless, when fate gives you a second chance to make things right, whether it is through magic or personal circumstances, life can recover its inherent beauty and meaning. In “My Troublesome Star,” Bong Cheong Ja (Uhm Jung Hwa) is a once popular actress who suddenly finds herself as a middle-aged woman with no memories of her past and a big mystery behind her lost fame in her hands. Although her life is far from what it once was, she still gathers the strength to recover her dreams and start anew, discovering love, friendship, and self-worth along the way.

If you loved this unique story and are looking for a show with a similar vibe that will bring back that hopeful feeling to your screen, here are some recommended K-dramas for you!

“30 But 17” is a 2018 K-drama that follows the story of Woo Seo Ri (Shin Hae Sun), a young and beautiful violinist who has a promising future ahead of her. As she prepares to move to Germany to follow up on her music career, she meets Gong Woo Jin (Yang Se Jong). He is a gentle and sweet boy who falls for Seo Ri at first sight. But what could have been a beautiful love story about teenage sweethearts quickly turns into a tragedy when Seo Ri gets into a bus accident that leaves her in a coma. Stranded by the trauma, Woo Jin becomes a completely different person until he meets his first love once again 13 years later.

By the time Seo Ri wakes up from her coma, not only does she discover that she isn’t a teenager anymore, but that her family, her home, and her dreams have vanished. Although her circumstances are far from optimistic, she remains hopeful. In the end, she gets a second chance to fulfill her dreams, getting a found family and a loving partner along the way. With its endearing plot, strong emotional performances from both Yang Se Jong and Shin Hae Sun, who perfectly capture the complexity and innocence in their characters, and a tiny touch of mystery, this is a show that will sweep you off your feet!

After spending her entire life raising her daughter and taking care of her business, elderly woman Oh Mal Soon (Kim Hae Sook) has but one wish left: to become a singer. However, after an unfortunate performance, her dream shatters once and for all. In an emotional disarray, she runs away from home and arrives at a mysterious photo studio where she gets granted the chance to become young again and start her life over. Now, as 20-year-old Oh Doo Ri (Jung Zi So), she is ready to fight for her dreams as a singer in a new girl group produced by none other than former idol and popular composer Daniel Han (Jung Jinyoung).

Based on the popular 2014 movie “Miss Granny,” this K-drama gives a fresh twist to the story and focuses not only on the romance but also on heartfelt topics such as family ties, regrets, new beginnings, friendship, and generational differences. Jung Zi So does an amazing job portraying the peculiar personality of an elderly person in a young woman’s body, making it both endearing and funny. On the other hand, Kim Hae Sook creates a fantastic balance between the maturity and the yearning of a woman who never got to live the life she wished to. Joined by a supporting cast that brings more depth, intrigue, and fun to the mix, this K-drama turns into one you won’t want to miss.

"Love, Take Two"

Life is so unpredictable that even if you are ready to hit a fastball, it can pitch a curveball and strike you out of your game. In “Love, Take Two,” single mother Lee Ji An (Yum Jung Ah) and her daughter Lee Hyo Ri (Choi Yoon Ji) have to re-evaluate everything in their life when the sudden news of an illness strikes their little family, throwing them into the biggest crisis of their lives. While Ji An focuses on her work to pay the medical bills, Hyo Ri ditches her studies and looks for a change of pace far from the city without knowing this will lead her and her mother to a brand new life.

In Cheonghae, they meet Ji An’s first love Ryu Jeong Seok (Park Hae Joon) and his son Ryu Bo Hyeon (Kim Min Kyu), who live humble yet fulfilling lives. Both men find themselves inevitably drawn to mother and daughter, and together they learn the true meaning of love, family, and resilience. Though this K-drama starts with a rather ominous situation, it carries a strong sense of hope that leads its characters through a beautiful and healing journey of mutual and self-discovery. If you also need to catch a breath and get a glimpse of people in a comforting show, this is your chance to tune in.

