TXT To Partner With UNICEF For Mental Health Campaign

TXT and UNICEF are joining forces for a meaningful new campaign!

On September 26, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that TXT had signed an official partnership with UNICEF to launch a brand-new campaign called “TOGETHER FOR TOMORROW.”

Aimed at improving the mental health of children and adolescents all over the world, “TOGETHER FOR TOMORROW” will emphasize the importance of empathy as the starting point for mental health, and it will encourage young people to understand one another without prejudice in order to create a better tomorrow together.

This week, TXT will visit UNICEF Headquarters in New York to meet with UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell and attend a signing ceremony to discuss the meaning of the campaign and their aspirations for it.

Since their debut, TXT’s music has consistently spotlighted the values of empathy and solidarity by honestly tackling the concerns and pain of people their age as well as the realities of youth. Additionally, their group name, TOMORROW X TOGETHER—which means “you and I, who are different, come together under one dream in the hopes of building a better tomorrow”—connects perfectly to the campaign’s message.

The TXT members remarked, “We want to convey the message that if we come together, instead of standing alone, we can create a more hopeful future. We hope that our various promotions with UNICEF will bring comfort and courage to many people.”

“We are honored to be part of this meaningful journey,” they continued. “We will continue to spread the values of empathy and solidarity through our music and various other activities.”

