Cha Hyun Seung Reveals He's Battling Leukemia

Cha Hyun Seung, who first rose to fame as a backup dancer for Sunmi before appearing on “Single’s Inferno” and “Physical: 100,” has shared that he is currently battling leukemia.

On September 27, the dancer-turned-actor took to Instagram to reveal that he had been diagnosed with leukemia this past June.

Cha Hyun Seung, who started his career as a backup dancer for artists like EXO, Stray Kids, and Girls’ Generation, went viral in 2018 as “Sunmi’s hot backup dancer.” He later went on to appear on the first seasons of both “Single’s Inferno” and “Physical: 100” before transitioning into an acting career.

Cha Hyun Seung’s full post is as follows:

Hello. This is Cha Hyun Seung. In early June, I was rushed to the emergency room, and my life came to a halt in the blink of an eye. Before then, I had passed all of the final auditions for the projects I wanted to do and was chasing my dreams, but the diagnosis of leukemia put a halt to everything. At first, it was hard for me to accept it, and I was unable to tell anyone. Every day was filled with fear and confusion. Now that time has passed, I think I’m ready to speak honestly. I’m currently undergoing treatment, and I’m quietly fighting each and every single day. The road ahead is long, but I’m going to overcome this no matter what. My dreams and passion still live on, and I’m persevering while eagerly waiting for the day when I can stand on stage and in front of the camera again. I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who has been rooting for me, with or without my knowledge. I will be sure to overcome this and return as a stronger and warmer person. Today, as always, I am practicing hope.

Wishing Cha Hyun Seung a speedy and full recovery.

Top Left Photo Credit: Xportsnews