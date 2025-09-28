MONSTA X Joins Star-Studded Lineup For iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball Tour 2025

MONSTA X will be performing at four stops of this year’s Jingle Ball tour in the United States!

This week, iHeartRadio announced the 2025 lineup for its famous annual Jingle Ball concert tour. The star-studded concert is held each year in various cities across the United States during the holiday season.

In what marks the fourth Jingle Ball tour of their career, MONSTA X will be returning to take the stage alongside artists like Ed Sheeran, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, Conan Gray, Zara Larsson, Alex Warren, Renée Rapp, and more.

According to iHeartRadio, MONSTA X will be performing at the New York concert on December 12, the Philadelphia concert on December 15, the Washington, DC concert on December 16, and the Miami concert on December 20.

For more information on the tour and tickets, check out the official website here!

