Kim Young Kwang And Lee Young Ae Unexpectedly Give Date Vibes In 'Walking On Thin Ice'

Could romance be blossoming on “Walking on Thin Ice”?

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” is a new emotional crime thriller about the dangerous partnership between Kang Eun Soo (Lee Young Ae), an ordinary housewife determined to protect her family, and Lee Kyung (Kim Young Kwang), a teacher who secretly leads a double life.

Spoilers

The third episode of the drama ended with a surprise twist: when Lee Kyung demanded that she hand over all the drugs she had in her possession, Kang Eun Soo tricked him by giving him peppermint candy instead. She then headed to the police station with the real bag of drugs.

However, despite the fact that Lee Kyung and Kang Eun Soo’s entire partnership thus far has consisted of them repeatedly deceiving one another, it appears that their dynamic is about to change significantly. Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode show the two of them looking relaxed and comfortable as they spend time together—almost as if the genre has shifted from thriller to romance.

In stark contrast to the tension, distrust, and suspicion that has marked their relationship thus far, Lee Kyung and Kang Eun Soo exude warm, date-like vibes as they enjoy each other’s company at an art supply store and a batting cage. Notably, as they get ready to swing their baseball bats, the anxiety that constantly plagues them seems to have vanished from their faces.

To find out what caused such a dramatic change in their relationship—and what lies in store for their precarious partnership—tune in to the next episode of “Walking on Thin Ice” on September 28 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

