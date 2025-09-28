Jung Il Woo And Yoon Hyun Min Get Into A Tense Confrontation Over Jung In Sun On 'Our Golden Days'

Get ready for sparks to fly on the next episode of “Our Golden Days”!

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” is a drama based on the idea that everyone experiences their own “glory days”—whether in the present, the past, or the future still to come.

Previously on “Our Golden Days,” Park Sung Jae (Yoon Hyun Min) began to actively express his feelings for Ji Eun Oh (Jung In Sun). As the two went on dates and played games together, it looked as though Sung Jae’s days of pining might finally be coming to an end. Meanwhile, Lee Ji Hyuk (Jung Il Woo) noticed that the relationship between Sung Jae and Eun Oh seemed to have developed into something more than just friendship.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Eun Oh wears a smile as she walks the streets at night with Sung Jae, who gazes at her in concern. Ji Hyuk, who had been searching frantically for Eun Oh because he thought she had gone missing, soon spots the duo from afar.

However, the relief Ji Hyuk feels at seeing that Eun Oh is safe soon gives way to inexplicable feelings of anger and impatience. Is the inner turmoil and obvious jealousy Ji Hyuk experiences at the sight of Eun Oh with Sung Jae merely a result of his feeling left out, or are they a sign of new feelings that he hasn’t yet been able to express?

After Eun Oh leaves, a cold atmosphere lingers between Ji Hyuk and Sung Jae, who face off in a tense war of nerves.

To find out where this love triangle is headed, catch the next episode of “Our Golden Days” on August 30 at 8 p.m. KST!

