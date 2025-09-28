3 Reasons To Tune In To Jeon Yeo Been And Jung Jinyoung's New Drama 'Ms. Incognito'

Get ready for an exciting new drama!

“Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Ahead of tomorrow’s premiere, the drama shared three reasons to anticipate the upcoming drama!

1. Star-studded cast

Actors Jeon Yeo Been, Jung Jinyoung, Seo Hyun Woo, Jang Yoon Joo, and Joo Hyun Young, who have impressed viewers with their diverse characters over the years, will once again showcase their acting skills in “Ms. Incognito.” The upcoming drama will also be the result of synergy made from director Park Yoo Young of “The Kidnapping Day” and scriptwriter Hyun Gyu Ri of the award-winning “The Night Owl.” The chemistry of the actors and production team raise anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

2. A deadly fight for inheritance

Kim Young Ran is living at rock bottom when she hears an unexpected proposal from chaebol chairman Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun)—she must register a marriage with Ga Seong Ho and survive for three months from the chairman’s stepdaughter Ga Sun Young (Jang Yoon Joo) who is after his inheritance. Kim Young Ran will deliver a cathartic story as she struggles to turn her life around while fighting to survive.

Furthermore, intrigue builds for the relationships she will build with Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo) and Baek Hye Ji (Joo Hyun Young). As Ga Seong Ho’s personal assistant, Lee Don will reliably aide Kim Young Ran as her closest supporter. On the other hand, Baek Hye Ji will act as an unpredictable element in Kim Young Ran’s attempts to change her life.

3. Unexpected romance

In order to escape Ga Sun Young’s gaze, Kim Young Ran will enter the countryside village of Muchang while disguising herself as Boo Se Mi. In order to safely survive the three months, she has to fool everyone, but the wary single dad Jeon Dong Min begins to suspect her identity.

As the two begin to spend more time together, they will begin to feel a thrilling romantic tension, making viewers wonder how this will affect Kim Young Ran’s plan to reboot her life despite wanting “no romance.”

“Ms. Incognito” will be available on Viki and premiere on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

