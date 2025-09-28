'A Hundred Memories' Hints That Either Kim Da Mi Or Shin Ye Eun Will Disappear

Will it be Kim Da Mi or Shin Ye Eun who disappears into thin air on “A Hundred Memories”?

Set in the 1980s, JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

Previously on “A Hundred Memories,” Jong Hee’s violent and abusive older brother Jong Nam (Jung Jae Kwang) finally tracked her down, and Jae Pil happened to see him grab her by the hair and attack her. Jae Pil rushed to intervene and wound up in a physical fight with Jong Nam, leading to all of them being taken to the police station. Because Jong Nam was wanted for fraud, he was arrested on the spot, meaning that Jong Hee was safe for the time being. However, she was devastated by the humiliating experience of having Jae Pil see her being treated that way by her brother.

Thanks to her loyal friend Young Rye and the persistent Jae Pil, who begged Jong Hee to let him remain by her side even just as a friend, Jong Hee was able to return to the peace of everyday life. But the latest episode of the drama ended on a shocking cliffhanger: just as Jong Hee realized that Jae Pil was the crush who had made Young Rye’s heart flutter, Young Rye was seemingly involved in an accident.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the two friends must face yet another difficult ordeal. Young Rye hurriedly grabs a dazed Jong Hee and rushes out of their company building in the snow, urging her to run away.

Later, Jae Pil looks startled and worried as he speaks to Young Rye, who has collapsed on the snow-covered ground.

As Jong Hee’s violent older brother, who had kept her on the run by chasing her, is now locked up, it remains to be seen what Jong Hee is running from this time.

The “A Hundred Memories” production team ominously revealed, “An incident that no one expected occurs, and someone must face the fate of having to disappear. Please stay tuned to find out what sorts of waves will ripple through the story of the young Jong Hee, Young Rye, and Jae Pil, who forged deep bonds while experiencing complicated and tangled emotions of love and friendship.”

To find out what happens to the trio, tune in to the next episode of “A Hundred Memories” on September 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

