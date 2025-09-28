Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, And Joo Jong Hyuk Parody 'The Slave Hunters' In 'Confidence Queen'

TV CHOSUN’s weekend drama “Confidence Queen” has built intrigue for the upcoming episode!

A Korean adaptation of the 2018 Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” tells the story of three talented con artists who pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life. Park Min Young stars in the drama as team leader Yoon Yi Rang, a genius con artist with an IQ of 165. Park Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise, while Joo Jong Hyuk plays Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of the team.

In the upcoming broadcast of episode 8, Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk will captivate with their parody of the drama “The Slave Hunters.” Yoon Yi Rang will transform into the role of Eon Nyeon, James will become the King, and Myung Gu Ho will parody the role of Dae Gil.

Yoon Yi Rang exudes elegant aura with her glowing skin despite her somber attire, and in the stills, she appears to be quickly running away from something while inspecting her surroundings. Meanwhile, James displays strong charisma in kingly robes, and Myung Gu Ho showcases his wild spirit with his transformation into Dae Gil.

Another still shows James getting ready to shoot an arrow, while Myung Gu Ho holds a fallen Yoon Yi Rang in his arms. Viewers are curious to find out why the three have transformed into characters from Joseon Dynasty, raising anticipation for their next spectacular story.

As the actors impressed with their transformations, the production team remarked, “Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk are adding energy to the show with their three-dimensional and passionate acting in ‘Confidence Queen,’ which traverses diverse genres,” asking viewers to anticipate how their sageuk (Korean historical drama) performance will affect the story.

The next episode of “Confidence Queen” airs on September 28 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

