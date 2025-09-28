Lim Yoona, Lee Chae Min, And 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Director Pick Their Favorite Scenes From The Drama

tvN’s hit drama “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is coming to a successful close!

Based on a popular web novel, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” is a fantasy romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji Young, an award-winning French chef who winds up traveling 500 years back into the past. There, she meets despotic king Lee Heon (Lee Chae Min), who is known as the worst of tyrants—and who also happens to be a discerning gourmet.

Spoilers

With just one episode remaining, lead actors Lim Yoona and Lee Chae Min along with director Jang Tae Yoo shared their favorite scenes from “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.”

Lim Yoona’s favorite scenes

Yeon Ji Young time travels to the past, landing in an era ruled by the tyrant Lee Heon where she unexpectedly becomes the head chef of the royal kitchen. Despite being transported to an unfamiliar world, Yeon Ji Young remains strong and spirited, boldly speaking her mind. When Lee Heon finally confessed, Yeon Ji Young felt for the first time that it would be okay to not return to her own world, hinting that she has adapted to the new world.

Lim Yoona shared, “If I had to choose scenes that best show Yeon Ji Young’s character, I recall the scenes of her first meeting with Lee Heon, the moment she puts the royal kitchen chefs in line, and when Yeon Ji Young hears Lee Heon’s confession and realizes she doesn’t have to go back [to her world]. They are the starting point of the story and important moments that reveal and develop the characters’ relationships.”

Director Jang Tae Yoo’s picks

Director Jang Tae Yoo picked the prologue scene from the first episode as his favorite scene, saying, “I think it’s the scene that best shows the drama’s concept as a survival fantasy rom-com most clearly, encapsulating Ji Young’s survival instinct as a French chef who comes from the future.”

Each episode, the drama captivated viewers with Yeon Ji Young’s versatile cooking. Regarding the cooking scenes from episodes 2 and 4, director Jang Tae Yoo shared, “At the core of her dishes made for survival is always Ji Young’s sincerity in cooking with who is eating in mind. These scenes embody her culinary philosophy, which runs throughout the drama.”

Jang Tae Yoo further described the moment in which Lee Heon says, “I’ve chosen you,” as “the scene that firmly establishes the drama as a romance,” raising anticipation for the relationship between Yeon Ji Young and Lee Heon.

Lee Chae Min’s favorite scene

Lee Chae Min picked a scene from episode 11 as his favorite, saying, “It’s the turning point that explains how Lee Heon became who he is now, and it is the scene that I poured in the most energy and emotion,” raising further anticipation for how Lee Heon and Yeon Ji Young’s relationship will develop as the drama heads toward its finale.

The last episode of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” airs on September 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lim Yoona in “The King Loves” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)