Watch: DAY6's Dowoon Reveals His Home + Hangs Out With No Brain's Lee Sung Woo In 'Home Alone' Preview

DAY6’s Dowoon will be sharing a peek inside his home and how he spends his free time on MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of “Home Alone,” Dowoon introduces himself and says that he’s been living on his own for the past five or six years. He then shows off his apartment, which is full of various music-related objects.

Next, the preview shows Dowoon waking up at 2:40 a.m. to go fishing. “It’s been a few months since I last went, so I really wanted to go,” he explains. When asked how many small octopuses he wants to catch that day, Dowoon ambitiously declares, “A hundred.”

After a successful fishing trip, Dowoon packs up his catch for the day and heads to the home of Lee Sung Woo, the frontman of the famous punk rock band No Brain. Dowoon describes Lee Sung Woo as his “favorite senior artist” in voice-over, and sure enough, he looks completely relaxed as he hangs out with the singer and his dog.

Dowoon’s episode of “Home Alone” will air on October 3 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch full episodes of “Home Alone” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now