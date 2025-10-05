5 Korean BLs With The Most Unexpected Male Leads

In the world of BL, you can’t judge a male lead by their first impression.

The male lead can have a hidden side, undergo a total personality change, or just not be what you’d expect a main lead to be like. If he were one-dimensional and followed all the stereotypes, then he wouldn’t be as interesting!

These five Korean BLs have some of the most unique and unexpected male leads.

Warning: light spoilers below!

“Boys Be Brave!” is about a group of college guys who find the courage to be brave in love. One of those guys is Jung Ki Sub (Nam Si An), by far one of the most interesting (and confusing) K-BL leads. He’s a weird fellow and not just because he chooses to wear slides in the dead of winter.

From the first episode, you’re thrown right into the cute and confusing chaos that is Ki Sub. Seemingly randomly, Ki Sub decides to move into his friend Kim Jin Woo (Kim Sung Hyun)’s house. This would be all fine and dandy, except he didn’t get permission, and Jin Woo has been trying to keep his distance from Ki Sub because of a secret crush.

Jin Woo hasn’t confessed to Ki Sub, and he doesn’t plan to. This is because Ki Sub has a reputation for not taking romantic relationships seriously. He dates anyone who asks him out without much thought and just as easily breaks up with them.

After moving in, Ki Sub drops another bomb on Jin Woo, thus starting their silly, complicated cohabitation.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Ki Sub is kindhearted and impossible to read, while Jin Woo is usually overly serious and overthinking, so the contrasts between them make it more fun. The two becoming roommates forces them to finally face their feelings and get to the root of why Ki Sub is the way he is.

Start watching “Boys Be Brave!” now:

Watch Now

2. “Blueming”

In the meaningful K-BL “Blueming,” Cha Si Won (Kang Eun Bin) isn’t afraid to admit that the world runs on popularity and good looks. He’s obsessed with vanity and being popular, and shamelessly so.

In high school, he was the king bee and got his fair share of popularity and admirers. Now going into university, he plans to continue his winning streak, but meets

Hyung Da Un (Jo Hyuk Joon), another freshman who could beat him at his own game.

Da Un makes being handsome and popular seem effortless and carefree, but Si Won has to work tirelessly behind the scenes to be perceived in a way that he wants to be. While Si Won thinks Da Un is a formidable foe that he must compete with, Da Un isn’t interested in popularity and can somehow see Si Won for who he really is.



Why it’s worth the watch:

The show explores realistic problems when it comes to self-worth, finding yourself, and the pressure of fitting in. The first impression might be that Si Won is vain, but it turns out the opposite is true. There’s no complicated plot or drama. It’s a simple, comforting story that packs a punch.

If you can imagine meeting your idol in real life, but you’re their boss, that’s exactly what happens in office BL “Jun & Jun.”

The star of the show is Choi Jun (Ki Hyun Woo). With his polished suits and big-boss aura, the first impression you might get is that he is a serious businessman who doesn’t ever crack a joke. But you’d be off by a mile. When it comes to his newest intern, retired idol Lee Jun (Yang Jun Mo), Choi Jun lets his intrusive thoughts win.

Lee Jun is simply happy to have landed his first regular office job and is ready to start the next chapter of his life, but “normal” isn’t really in the cards. The pair’s silly first meeting on Lee Jun’s first day of work is just the beginning of the shenanigans.

Choi Jun pulls out all the stops to get his idol to notice him at work, but Lee Jun is a little too oblivious and pure. Even a coffee room conversation filled with innuendos and a drunken house call by Choi Jun doesn’t exactly get through to him.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Choi Jun has virtually no filter when it comes to his attraction to Lee Jun, and it leads to some pretty hilarious moments in and out of the office. If there is an HR department, they fear Choi Jun.

Start watching “Jun & Jun” now:

Watch Now

In high school K-BL “A Shoulder to Cry On,” the lead isn’t the one fighting off bullies to protect his love interest. On the contrary, he is the bully. Jo Tae Hyeon (Ye Chan) takes the spotlight as an unexpected lead for how surprisingly unlikable he is, at least for the majority of the show.

Tae Hyeon’s relationship with quiet student and skilled archer Lee Da Yeol (Jae Han) starts with a lie that he creates purely for fun. It gets Da Yeol into trouble, but Tae Hyeon has a good laugh. And it doesn’t end there.

Tae Hyeon maintains his perfect student persona, but he continues to mess with Da Yeol to the point of bullying. Compared to Tae Hyeon, Da Yeol comes off as much more kindhearted and sympathetic, and he’s ultimately a victim of Tae Hyeon’s games.

However, Da Yeol begins to see through Tae Hyeon and finds there’s more to him behind his antics. Their relationship transitions from enemies to friends as he learns more about Tae Hyeon’s past and current situation.

Why it’s worth the watch:

It’s an enemies-to-lovers story set in high school that has both fun moments and serious ones. Tae Hyeon is definitely a playful trickster who makes some questionable choices, but it’s not all that he is.

Start watching “A Shoulder to Cry On” now:

Watch Now

One of the most unique Korean BLs to date also has one of the most unique main leads. “The Eighth Sense” follows the relationship from strangers to lovers between two college students, Ji Hyun (Oh Jun Taek) and Jae Won (Lim Ji Sub).

After a seemingly mundane but tension-filled meet-cute, Ji Hyun and Jae Won keep meeting by secretly seeking each other out. Eventually, Ji Hyun’s interest in Jae Won leads him to join the surf club after learning Jae Won is a member.

As the two spend more time together, their relationship catches the watchful eyes of Jae Won’s high-maintenance friends.

If you’re used to the default lead character appearing flawless and perfect, this isn’t the case. Jae Won might come off as the popular rich kid without a worry in the world, but his therapy sessions show there’s more beyond the surface. He’s a character who looks perfect, but is, in fact, unwell.

With Jae Won, viewers don’t see a flawless character but a realistic and complex one, as is true for really all the characters.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Jae Won’s character is a big part of what makes this show special, but it isn’t the only thing. This one has darker tones and unfiltered, realistic portrayals of pretty much everything, from the actual filming style to the relationships, societal pressures, mental health, and so on. It’s very likely something you haven’t seen before in the world of K-BL.

Start watching “The Eighth Sense” now:

Watch Now

Which of these BLs have you seen, and who is your favorite K-BL male lead? Let us know in the comments below!

Currently watching: “Revenged Love,” “My Bias is Showing?!,” “Khemjira,” “My Secret Vampire,” “Stay By My Side After the Rain Starts,” “Love Carved in the Moonlight,” and “Kill to Love.”

Looking forward to: “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” “Me and Thee,” “The Love Matter,” and “Papa and Daddy’s Home Cooking.”