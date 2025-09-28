'I Am Solo' Contestant Forwarded To Prosecution On Charges Of Assaulting His Girlfriend

A former contestant on the dating show “I Am Solo” has been forwarded to the prosecution on assault charges.

On September 27, the Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station announced that back on September 15, they had forwarded a former “I Am Solo” contestant (hereafter referred to as “A”) to the prosecution on charges of assaulting “B,” a woman he was dating.

A, who is in his thirties, has been accused of strangling B and grabbing her by the hair at her home in Suncheon on March 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m.

A has also been accused of assaulting B and strangling her at a lodging facility in Hwaseong on April 6, 2024.

A and B first met through an online chat room after his appearance on “I Am Solo” aired. According to B, A personally created the open chat room and used it to communicate with viewers.

B told Yonhap News, “A works in the fitness industry, so while I was being assaulted, I was nervous that I might be seriously injured. Because of this, I’m still suffering from depression and an anxiety disorder.”

Following A’s alleged assault, B was diagnosed with a two-week recovery period for a sprain and other injuries.

