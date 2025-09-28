'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'A Hundred Memories' Rises To New All-Time High

tvN’s “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” ended on a new personal record!

On September 28, the popular fantasy romance drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run with its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” was the most-watched program of any kind to air on Sunday, with its final episode recording an average nationwide rating of 17.1 percent.

JTBC’s “A Hundred Memories” also wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest ratings to date, climbing to a nationwide average of 5.7 percent for its sixth episode.

TV Chosun’s “Confidence Queen,” which airs in the same time slot as “A Hundred Memories,” maintained its personal best of 1.8 percent for its latest episode.

KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.0 percent for its fourth episode, while KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” jumped to a nationwide average of 15.3 percent for the night.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” and “A Hundred Memories”!

