Lee Shin Young Is A Prince Adjusting To Life After Losing The Crown Prince Title In New Drama “Moon River”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Moon River” has unveiled the first stills of Lee Shin Young!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance historical drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory, whose souls are mysteriously switched, forcing them to walk in each other’s shoes.

Lee Shin Young plays Yi Woon, the cousin of Crown Prince Yi Kang (Kang Tae Oh). Yi Woon was once the crown prince, but he was deposed after an incident. With no wish to regain power, he accepts reality, and lives a calm, carefree life.

Because he was once the king’s legitimate heir, he is often viewed with suspicion. As a result, he carries deep loneliness in his heart, and he has endured solitude, with no one to lean on.

The stills show Yi Woon enjoying daily life in a way unbecoming of a prince. He is seen sitting leisurely against a tree while reading a book, or surrounded by people in the marketplace.

Yet, a trace of loneliness appears on Yi Woon’s face, with his melancholy eyes and expression without a smile.

“Moon River” is set to premiere on October 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Source (1)