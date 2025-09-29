Jeon Yeo Been Undergoes Interview By Seo Hyun Woo For A High-Profile Bodyguard Position In “Ms. Incognito”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Ms. Incognito” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tonight!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

In the premiere, Kim Young Ran shakes up a job interview as she struggles to rise from the bottom.

Young Ran takes on any job that pays, including bodyguard work, but her life shows no signs of improving. Convinced that money is the only way to change her fate, she scrapes by day after day, until a major opportunity comes her way: an interview for a bodyguard position with the chairman of Gaseong Group.

In the stills, Young Ran waits nervously for her interview, dressed in worn but neat clothes. For her, the bodyguard position with the Gaseong Group chairman is more urgent and more desirable than any other opportunity.

In the interview room, Lee Don (Seo Hyun Woo), the personal attorney of Gaseong Group Chairman Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun), watches Young Ran with a sharp gaze that seems to pierce through her. Although Young Ran appears tense under Lee Don’s intensity, she quickly surprises everyone with her swift actions and quick judgment.

However, with the strict and cold Lee Don as the interviewer, the result of the interview is impossible to predict. It remains to be seen whether Young Ran will pass the interview and leave behind her hellish life.

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

