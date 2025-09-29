Kang Ha Neul, Kim Young Kwang, Cha Eun Woo, And More Show Distinct Personalities In New Film “The First Ride”

The upcoming comedy movie “The First Ride” has released new stills featuring its cast!

“The First Ride” is a chaotic comedy about longtime friends of 24 years who embark on their first trip abroad together.

The newly released character stills showcase the personalities of Tae Jeong (Kang Ha Neul), Do Jin (Kim Young Kwang), Yeon Min (Cha Eun Woo), Geum Bok (Kang Young Seok), and Ok Shim (Han Sun Hwa).

First, Tae Jeong, true to his nickname “the one who sees things through,” reveals his need to do everything right—from being a worn-out office worker who is working up to the last moment before his break to fully enjoying a trip.

Do Jin, called “the bright one,” flashes his cheerful smile as he enjoys his first trip with his 24-year-old friends, showcasing his positive and pure charm.

Yeon Min, who dreams of becoming a world-renowned DJ, shows off his looks inside a DJ booth, appearing worthy of the nickname “the handsome one.”

Geum Bok, who has mastered the art of sleeping with his eyes open, adds a quirky touch as he enjoys a festival while wearing a summer Buddhist school T-shirt.

Lastly, Ok Shim, known as “the lovely one” who only has eyes for Tae Jeong, stands under the spotlight with a resolute expression as she gazes into the distance. The still highlights her quirky yet endearing charm as she joins the trip on a whim just to follow Tae Jeong.

“The First Ride” will premiere on October 29.

