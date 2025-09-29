Watch: Ji Chang Wook’s Calm Life Is Shattered By Doh Kyung Soo’s Evil Scheme In “The Manipulated” Teaser

Upcoming Disney+ drama “The Manipulated” has dropped a new teaser!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The teaser highlights a thrilling race driven by Tae Joong’s quest for revenge after his life was shattered. Tae Joong, who works diligently as a deliveryman while chasing his dreams, finds a lost cellphone on the street and returns it to its owner. Over the scene, the line, “That day, my life was shattered,” hints at the events that upend Tae Joong’s life.

Meanwhile, Yo Han displays a sharp gaze, as if watching Tae Joong, shown through rapidly moving camera shots. Tae Joong’s line, delivered in prison as he collapses in despair, “I don’t really know why this is happening to me,” draws sympathy and empathy for his unfair situation.

Yo Han’s crazed smile as he says, “Calling me was the right thing to do,” continues to builds suspense. As the tagline reads, “I don’t know his identity or his face, but I will definitely catch him,” the teaser delivers an adrenaline-filled thrill with heart-pounding car chases and massive explosions.

Finally, Tae Joong delivers an angry warning with the line, “Just wait a little, I’ll find you soon,” while Yo Han wears a chilling smile.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Manipulated” is set to premiere on November 5.

