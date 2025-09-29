Han Suk Kyu’s Bold Candidacy For City Council Earns Lee Re’s Support But Baffles Bae Hyeon Seong In “Shin’s Project”

Han Suk Kyu is shaking things up as he steps into the race for city council in “Shin’s Project”!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

Previously, Mr. Shin uncovered that behind the incorrigible delinquent Choi Yong Min (Byung Hun)—who threatened Jo Philip and assaulted Lee Si On—stood his father, city councilman Choi Woong Sik (Park Won Sang), who wielded his political power to shield his son. Outraged, Mr. Shin confronted Choi Woong Sik, who was preparing to run for his fourth term, demanding his resignation while exposing his son’s assault on Si On and attempt on Philip’s life. But despite his son’s heinous actions, Choi Woong Sik merely responded with a subtle expression and showed no intention of stepping down.

In the upcoming episode, Mr. Shin stuns everyone by officially declaring his candidacy for city council, vowing to put an end to the corrupt father-son duo’s misdeeds.

Newly released stills capture his bold political debut. In one, Mr. Shin throws his arms into the air at a street rally, radiating passion and energy, while Si On hands out campaign posters with a cheerful smile.

Meanwhile, Philip stands frozen in shock, unable to believe Mr. Shin’s sudden pledge to serve the people. His bewildered expression highlights just how unpredictable Mr. Shin’s next move has become.

With this unexpected twist, viewers are left wondering: what is Mr. Shin truly aiming for in the city council race—and what ingenious solution will he pull off next?

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” airs on September 29 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Han Suk Kyu in “Doubt” here:

Watch Now

Source (1)