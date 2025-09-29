Lim Ji Yeon And Lee Jung Jae Transform Into An Ace Reporter And A Top Star In Posters For Upcoming Drama 'Nice To Not Meet You'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice To Not Meet You” has unveiled new posters featuring Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon!

“Nice To Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots and an award-winning political journalist obsessed with justice who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Lee Jung Jae takes on the role of Im Hyun Joon, a famous actor who dreams of becoming a romantic lead but has been pigeonholed into playing the same detective archetype over and over again. His claim to fame came through the hit “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” series, which cemented his place as a household name.

Lim Ji Yeon transforms into Wi Jung Shin, a journalist once hailed as a political desk ace and the youngest-ever recipient of a prestigious press award. After being ousted due to a massive corruption scandal, she suddenly finds herself reassigned to the entertainment desk, where her bumpy adjustment promises plenty of humor.

In the first poster, Im Hyun Joon graces the cover of a magazine titled “2025 Man of the Year.” With a confident smile, his charismatic aura befitting a top star. The line “Now give me a different role—something other than a detective,” piques curiosity about why Im Hyun Joon is so desperate to move beyond his famous detective role.

The next poster gives a glimpse of Wi Jung Shin’s passion for her job as she talks on the phone while typing articles with one hand. Can Jung Shin, once the ace of the political desk, still maintain her ace status after being unjustly transferred to the entertainment desk? And how does she become entangled with top star Im Hyun Joon?

The production team commented, “Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon will showcase an electrifying chemistry as rivals that will leave a lasting impact. Please look forward to their passionate performances as they portray the unpredictable relationship between top star Im Hyun Joon and reporter Wi Jung Shin.”

“Nice To Not Meet You” premieres on November 3 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon in "Revolver" on Viki:

