Ryu Da In Joins Lee Jun Hyuk In Talks For New Occult Drama

Ryu Da In may be teaming up with Lee Jun Hyuk in the upcoming SBS drama “Awakening” (literal translation)!

On September 29, News1 reported that Ryu Da In had been cast as one of the leads in “Awakening.”

In response, her agency Alien Company stated, “Ryu Da In has received an offer to appear in SBS’s new drama ‘Awakening’ and is currently reviewing it.”

“Awakening” is an occult drama about a high school girl who, after transferring to an elite school in Seoul’s education hub of Daechi-dong and taking stimulants to improve her grades, begins hearing the voices of the dead.

Earlier in May, Lee Jun Hyuk’s agency revealed that he was considering the offer to star as Antonio, a newly appointed priest at the school chapel who secretly works as an exorcist.

Meanwhile, Oh Ye Ju was also reported in August to play the role of a transfer student, though her agency has yet to release an official statement.

Stay tuned for more updates!

