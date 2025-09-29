BIGHIT MUSIC Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Activities Targeting BTS

BIGHIT MUSIC has provided an update on its ongoing legal actions to protect BTS from malicious activities.

On September 29, the agency released the following statement in English:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

This quarter, we have initiated legal action against the authors of malicious posts, who were identified through valuable fan reports and our monitoring of domestic online communities (Naver, Daum (Women’s Generation, Jjukbbang Cafe, SoulDresser, etc.), Nate, TheQoo, Dmitory, multiple “galleries” within DC Inside (BTS Gallery, Male Celebrities Gallery, Domestic Entertainment Gallery, etc.), Instiz, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, etc.), music sites (Melon, Bugs Music, Genie Music, etc.), and international social media channels (X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.).

Even in anonymous online spaces, acts that defame others, such as slandering artists, using insulting language, or spreading unfounded rumors, are subject to criminal punishment under laws such as the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection. We are committed to using all available legal channels to protect our artists and are responding strongly to such illegal acts with a zero-tolerance policy.

Furthermore, some of the criminal complaints filed last year were forwarded to the prosecution in July with a recommendation for indictment. Investigations for cases filed this year are also underway. As part of the legal process, suspects are being summoned for questioning, in some instances through the execution of warrants.

Meanwhile, there have been several recent incidents of attempted break-ins at the homes of BTS members. We are actively cooperating with relevant authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into these intrusions, including by reporting them to the police and submitting evidence and written opinions. Some of these cases have been forwarded to the prosecution, and we will spare no effort in ensuring these individuals face the strictest possible legal consequences.

Any act of visiting or loitering at an artist’s private residence, observing an artist’s residence from the outside, leaking an artist’s personal information, or any other actions that infringe upon the artist’s privacy are not only subject to criminal punishment under laws concerning trespassing and stalking, but are also illegal acts that cause serious anxiety and distress to the victim. To foster a safe and healthy fan culture, we earnestly ask that you respect the privacy and safety of our artists.

We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by the fans of BTS. BIGHIT MUSIC will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected.

Thank you.