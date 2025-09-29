VERIVERY's Agency Shuts Down Malicious Rumors + Announces Legal Action

VERIVERY’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment has taken a strong stance against malicious rumors.

Previously, CCTV footage was circulated on social media featuring two men and a woman at what appears to be a drinking establishment, with some speculating the men to be members of VERIVERY. However, Jellyfish Entertainment released a statement on September 29, shutting down the rumors and stating, “Such rumors are not true at all and are malicious false claims that are seriously damaging to the artists’ reputation.”

Read Jellyfish Entertainment’s full statement below:

