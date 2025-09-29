Jeon Yeo Been Sits Down For A Suspense-Filled Meeting With Moon Sung Geun In “Ms. Incognito”

“Ms. Incognito” has shared a glimpse of Jeon Yeo Been and Moon Sung Geun’s secret meeting ahead of tonight’s premiere!

“Ms. Incognito” is a romance crime drama starring Jeon Yeo Been as Kim Young Ran, a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Boo Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

In the premiere episode, Kim Young Ran finds herself facing a secret test set by chaebol chairman Ga Seong Ho (Moon Sung Geun).

Young Ran, determined to escape her harsh reality, applies to become the personal bodyguard of the Gaseong Group chairman, believing money is her only ticket to a better life.

Adding intrigue, the newly released stills capture a one-on-one meeting between Young Ran and Ga Seong Ho. As the two share a tense meal, Young Ran carefully studies the unreadable expression on Ga Seong Ho’s face, while he, in turn, watches her with sharp suspicion—making the guarded atmosphere between them all the more compelling.

The tension heightens when Young Ran later spots strange lights inside the chairman’s mansion. Why has Ga Seong Ho summoned her to his home, and what secrets will their private conversation reveal?

“Ms. Incognito” premieres on September 29 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below!

