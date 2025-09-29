Bae Hyeon Seong’s First Meeting With Kim Sang Ho Reveals The Root Of His Unshakable Trust In “Shin’s Project”

“Shin’s Project” has unveiled new insight into the special bond between rookie judge Bae Hyeon Seong and chief judge Kim Sang Ho!

“Shin’s Project” stars Han Suk Kyu as Mr. Shin, a former legendary negotiator who now runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret. A neighborhood hero who takes it upon himself to mediate conflicts and assist people through seemingly unwinnable situations, Mr. Shin willingly jumps into others’ problems to resolve disputes and deliver justice.

Bae Hyeon Seong plays rookie judge Jo Philip, while Lee Re takes on the role of delivery worker Lee Si On—both employees at Mr. Shin’s restaurant.

Spoilers

On his very first day at work, rookie judge Jo Philip received a shocking assignment from Chief Judge Kim Sang Geun (Kim Sang Ho): his training placement would be at Mr. Shin’s chicken restaurant. While most would have balked at such an unconventional assignment, Jo Philip—after a brief moment of hesitation—embraced it and began adjusting to life at the restaurant, revealing a side of himself that set him apart.

It later became clear that Jo Philip’s attitude was rooted in his trust in Chief Judge Kim Sang Geun. Convinced that there was a deeper meaning behind the unusual placement, he never doubted that Kim Sang Geun had his reasons—raising questions about what sparked this unwavering faith.

The upcoming episode will shed light on their fateful past, revealing that Kim Sang Geun once played a pivotal role in leading Jo Philip into the legal profession. Newly released stills capture the pair’s very first encounter: Kim Sang Geun sits on the judge’s bench, commanding the courtroom with unshakable authority and a powerful presence.

Across from him, Jo Philip is observing the trial. With visible wounds on his face, Jo Philip is completely captivated by every word spoken by Kim Sang Geun, unable to take his eyes off him.

His shining eyes, as if hearing a long-awaited story, hint at the powerful emotions stirring within him. Anticipation is high to find out what courtroom case first brought Jo Philip and Kim Sang Geun together—and what words from Kim Sang Geun left such a lasting impact on Jo Philip’s heart.

The next episode of “Shin’s Project” airs on September 29 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

