Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, And Heo Nam Jun Stand Side By Side As They Reunite In Special Poster For 'A Hundred Memories'

Upcoming drama “A Hundred Memories” has unveiled a new special poster, marking the beginning of its second half!

Set in the 1980s, “A Hundred Memories” is a nostalgic coming-of-age romance drama about the friendship between two young bus attendants, Go Young Rye (Kim Da Mi) and Seo Jong Hee (Shin Ye Eun), and their shared first love Han Jae Pil (Heo Nam Jun).

Spoilers

In previous episodes, a strike erupted following a workplace accident involving fellow bus attendant Kwon Hae Ja (Lee Min Ji). The workers’ efforts resulted in Hee Ja receiving compensation and medical coverage. However, this outcome displeased Young Rye’s boss Noh Sang Sik (Park Ji Hwan), ultimately leading to a physical altercation between them.

Jong Hee witnessed the confrontation and stepped in to defend Young Rye, wielding a fountain pen as a weapon. Aware of the consequences Jong Hee might face, Young Rye urged her to run away, and Jong Hee disappeared without a trace.

Meanwhile, Jong Hee learned that Young Rye had feelings for Jae Pil and chose to break up with him. Jae Pil realized her true feelings too late. Their paths never crossed again, and Jong Hee’s sudden disappearance left emotional scars on both of them.

Fast forward seven years—Young Rye has become a hair stylist, and Jae Pil appears at her salon. The two are now in a romantic relationship.

The newly released poster captures the trio seven years later, walking side by side under the bright sun, with the ocean in the background and smiles on their faces. The caption reads, “Our story isn’t over yet,” hinting at unresolved feelings and the continuation of their intertwined relationships.

Kim Da Mi shared her thoughts on the upcoming episodes, saying, “In the second half, you’ll see a more resilient Young Rye. Please pay attention to the choices she makes. While the first half focused on pure emotions, the second half will explore a wider range of deeper, more complex feelings.”

Shin Ye Eun teased a major transformation for her character, remarking, “In the second half, Jong Hee returns in a completely unrecognizable form. While the first half reflected youth and healing moments, the second half centers on complicated events and emotional dynamics between the characters.”

Heo Nam Jun added, “After seven years, the three characters have grown into adults, busy with their own lives. [The second half] tells a story of love and friendship of these grown-ups who are still clumsy and inexperienced when it comes to love.

The production team also shared, “Young Rye, Jong Hee, and Jae Pil each made choices that left deep marks on one another. While Young Rye and Ja Pil have continued their relationship, Jong Hee’s return reignites the unfinished story of their youth. Please stay tuned to see what happened over the past seven years—and what memories the three friends will create after reuniting.”

The next episode of “A Hundred Memories” will air on October 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

