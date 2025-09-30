Watch: Yoo Jae Suk, Ji Suk Jin, And Cast Return With Strong Chemistry In Teaser For “Sixth Sense: City Tour” Season 2

tvN’s beloved variety show “Sixth Sense: City Tour” Season 2 has confirmed its broadcast schedule and released a fun new teaser video!

A spin-off of the popular variety show “Sixth Sense,” “Sixth Sense: City Tour” takes the cast to viral hotspots and trendy destinations—where they must use their wit and teamwork to uncover a single fake hidden among the real.

Season 2 will see the return of Season 1 cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Go Kyung Pyo, and OH MY GIRL’s Mimi. Joining them this season is Ji Suk Jin, who replaces Song Eun Yi as a new member of the team.

The newly released teaser gives a glimpse of Ji Suk Jin trying to keep up with the Gen Z crowd as he joins the returning cast. At one point, Yoo Jae Suk jokingly tells him, “If you really want to dress young, just wear a diaper,” sparking laughter and showcasing their already strong comedic chemistry.

Watch the full video below!

The production team shared their excitement for the new season, saying, “This season will capture the more vibrant charms of cities in the crisp autumn air. With the change of season, we’ll showcase a different atmosphere in the urban scenery compared to the previous season.”

They also highlighted the cast’s chemistry, remarking, “The seamless back-and-forth between Yoo Jae Suk and Ji Suk Jin—rooted in their long-standing relationship—brings even more liveliness to the set. Thanks to the ‘true friend’ chemistry between them, the filming environment feels natural and relaxed. Also, Go Kyung Pyo and Mimi continue to delight viewers with their harmless yet quirky charm, just like last season.”

Lastly, they encouraged viewers to tune in, stating, “We hope viewers will enjoy this season as if they’re on a light-hearted city stroll with the cast. We’re doing our best to deliver laughter that’s both heartwarming and fun.”

“Sixth Sense: City Tour” Season 2 will premiere on October 30.

